Rochester man pleads guilty to 10 counts of child porn possession

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A Rochester man is pleading guilty to 10 counts of possession of child pornography.
Bryan Leroy Borland, 33, was arrested in August 2020 after the Rochester Police Department says it received a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Program that an internet address belonging to a business in Rochester had downloaded child porn.
Investigators say an email address associated with the tip led them to Borland. Police say Borland admitted to having sexually suggestive images of minors on his cell phone and a search of his home found a computer with over 100 images of child porn.
Borland is now scheduled to be sentenced on March 3.