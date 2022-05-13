Rochester man killed in Olmsted Co. motorcycle crash, passenger with life-threatening injuries

EYOTA, Minn. – A collision in Olmsted County on Thursday night killed a motorcycle rider and seriously injured a passenger.
It happened around 6:20 pm on County Road 7 SE near Eyota. Emergency responders at the scene say a motorcycle collided with another vehicle, killing the rider.
A Minnesota State Patrol crash report said a 49-year-old Rochester man was killed in the crash and that the passenger, Lori Ann Jean Danielson, 48, of Rochester, was taken to St. Marys with life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the semi, Matthew Lowell Mueller, 30, of Lewiston, was not injured.