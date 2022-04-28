Rochester man arrested for 1st-degree robbery in connection to situation at Apache Mall

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 23-year-old Rochester man has been arrested for first-degree robbery in connection to an incident at Apache Mall.

Police said Thursday that Tamarick Leondre Shaffer, of Rochester, was arrested late Tuesday night. He's facing charges of first-degree robbery and second-degree assault.

Officers were called to Nuka Lakta, a store in Apache Mall, late Sunday morning. Two suspects were in the store and stole a sweatshirt and fled, police said.

A store employee tried to confront them, and at that point, one of them lifted up his shirt and showed a handgun before saying he was going to “pop” him.

The victim said the gun was pointed at his head.

The second person of interest has not been charged.