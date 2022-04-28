 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rochester man arrested for 1st-degree robbery in connection to situation at Apache Mall

  • Updated
  • 0
Tamarick Shaffer

Tamarick Shaffer/Olmsted Co. Adult Detention Center

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 23-year-old Rochester man has been arrested for first-degree robbery in connection to an incident at Apache Mall.

Police said Thursday that Tamarick Leondre Shaffer, of Rochester, was arrested late Tuesday night. He's facing charges of first-degree robbery and second-degree assault.

Officers were called to Nuka Lakta, a store in Apache Mall, late Sunday morning. Two suspects were in the store and stole a sweatshirt and fled, police said.

A store employee tried to confront them, and at that point, one of them lifted up his shirt and showed a handgun before saying he was going to “pop” him.

The victim said the gun was pointed at his head. 

The second person of interest has not been charged.

Recommended for you