Rochester man arrested after 'practicing bomb drill,' considering stealing fire truck

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 35-year-old man under the influence was arrested early Monday for following an ambulance before exiting his vehicle with what appeared to be a rifle.
First responders were en route to the 900 block of 17th St. SE. when a paramedic noticed someone following them. The man, who seemed interested in the fire truck and ambulance, drove away before being found in the Ben Franklin Elementary parking lot.
The man, George McIntosh, was found with 10 airsoft guns and four grams of methamphetamine.
He told officers he had been “practicing a bomb drill” and was considering stealing the fire truck or ambulance.
McIntosh is facing charges of third-degree DWI, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, felony threats of violence and carrying a BB gun in public.