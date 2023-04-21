Rochester man arrested after he was found in woman's bathroom

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A man with a history of invasion of privacy was arrested earlier this week after a woman believed he was videotaping in the women's bathroom in a business.
Patrick Gaffron, 37, of Rochester, was arrested after an incident Sunday morning in the 500 block of Crossroads Dr. SW.
The victim reported a man in the woman's bathroom and she confronted him before he fled into a nearby neighborhood.
RPD was able to ID him through video surveillance and he was arrested in the 1200 block of 4th Ave. SW. Gaffron has previously been arrested in Winona County for similar things.