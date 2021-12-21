Rochester man accused of stripping copper from vacant house, starting fires

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 28-year-old man is facing felony charges for allegedly starting multiple fires inside a vacant house.
Matthew Tlougan, of Rochester, is facing charges of second-degree burglary and first-degree damage to property in connection to multiple incidents in the 10 block of 7th Ave. SE.
Police said they helped the owners secure the house before 2x4s were taken down. At one point, smoke from copper wiring that was burning inside the was located.
A day later, Tlougan allegedly broke into the house again and determined that multiple fires, all from wiring from the house that had been stripped out, had occurred.
Police said all the copper had been removed from a water heater, and about $20,000 worth of damage was reported.