Rochester man, 36, arrested for criminal sexual conduct after assault on Douglas Trail

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A Rochester man was arrested after a woman was assaulted on the Douglas Trail.
Ryan Anderson, 36, of Rochester, is facing charges of fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct, fifth-degree assault and disorderly conduct.
Police said that on Sunday, a 30-year-old Rochester woman was walking her dog near the pedestrian bridge on 41st St. NW.
She noticed a man sitting in the tree line, called her husband and turned back around. That’s when the man unzipped his sweatshirt, ran toward her and grabbed her between her legs. She told him she was calling 911 and the man ran away. Nearly an hour later, a suspect was identified in the area and Anderson was arrested.