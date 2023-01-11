Rochester man, 23, arrested for pointing gun at man during road-rage incident

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 23-year-old was arrested Tuesday following a road-rage incident where he allegedly pointed a gun at the victim.
Police said it happened at 1:39 p.m. at S. Broadway Ave. and 12th St. when Dillon Nolan, 23, of Rochester, break-checked a 46-year-old male before he pointed a gun at the man.
Nolan and the victim both gestured toward each other before Nolan pulled next to the victim and pointed a gun at him.
Police located Nolan in the Scheel’s parking lot and found a black pistol, an assault rifle, a shotgun, marijuana and marijuana wax.