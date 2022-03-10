Rochester man, 23, arrested after hit-and-run crash injures woman

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A hit-and-run accident has resulted in the arrest of a 23-year-old man.
Police said it happened Tuesday night at the intersection of 2nd St. SW. and 14th Ave. SW.
A 37-year-old woman from Byron was hit by a 2013 Honda Pilot. Officers located the car in the 300 block of W. Frontage Rd. on Highway 52 and witnesses said the driver drove through the grass and entered the apartment building.
The victim was taken to St. Marys for non-life-threatening injuries and Quinn Pribyl, of Rochester, is facing charges of DWI, leaving the scene of an accident and running a red light.