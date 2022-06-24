Rochester man, 21, arrested for pointing gun at group of people during fight

ROCHESTER, Minn. - What began as a report of a large fight ended after a man pointed a gun at a crowd of people and fled on foot before a civilian tripped him up.
Police in Rochester responded to an active fight just after midnight Friday in the 200 block of S. Broadway Ave.
Nearby, another fight broke out and officers saw a male pull out a handgun and point it at a group of people.
The man, later identified as Shan Fiorenza, 21, of Rochester, fled on foot before he was tripped by a civilian and taken into custody.
He’s facing charges of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, fleeing on foot, being a felon in possession of a firearm and pointing a dangerous weapon at a person.