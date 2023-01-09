Rochester man, 21, arrested for attempting to force way into homes before he was tased by police

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 21-year-old man who tried to force his way into two homes was arrested Friday afternoon after he was tased.
The situation began at 3:24 p.m. in the 100 block of 10th st. NW. when Terry Moon, of Rochester, was banging on a female’s door before police were called. Moon was located on N. Broadway Ave. and was told he was under arrest before he pulled a glass bottle from his pocket and told the officer to wait for backup.
Moon took off running before he was found on 10th St. NE. after he tried to force his way into two homes.
An officer caught him during a foot pursuit before a taser was used to take Moon into custody. Moon is facing charges of fleeing and obstructing along with a warrant he had for his arrest.