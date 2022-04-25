Rochester man, 20, arrested for ramming squad cars while impaired

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 20-year-old man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly rammed squad cars on Sunday night.
Parker Atherton, of Rochester, is facing charges of motor vehicle theft, fleeing officers in a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance and DUI.
Police said it happened at 8:22 p.m. on 8th St. NE. when Atherton struck a squad car and fled the scene. The vehicle he was driving was reported stolen, and he had possession of heroin on him.
No officers were seriously injured.
He was arrested in the 300 block of 7th Ave. NW.