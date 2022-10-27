Rochester man, 18, arrested after manhunt; missing juvenile found during police response

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A manhunt Wednesday night resulted in the arrest of an 18-year-old Rochester man in connection to a missing juvenile case.
Jacob Bale is facing a litany of charges after an incident just after 7 p.m. at N. Broadway Ave. and Northern Heights Dr. NW.
Police said there was a report of a female running around without a shirt and someone pulling a knife. Officers were notified it was possibly connected to a female from Stewartville who had been missing for about a week.
The missing girl’s father was in the area looking for his daughter when Bale and the girl ran.
The father attempted to restrain his daughter and Bale produced a knife before he fled on foot.
A drone and police K-9 were used and Bale was taken into custody and is facing multiple charges of assault, disorderly conduct, fleeing on foot and drug charges.