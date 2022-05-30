Rochester Lowe's creates parking space tribute for Memorial Day

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A Med City business made room to remember the legacy of fallen service members on Memorial Day.
The Lowe's location in Rochester reserves parking spaces for veterans throughout the year. But this weekend, the company also saved a spot for those who never made it back from conflicts overseas.
In recognition of Memorial Day, Lowe's set up a display at one of its veterans-only parking spaces. Customers were able to reflect on the sacrifice of those who paid the ultimate price for freedom with an American flag flying overhead, and cross between flowers laid by their feet.
Folks walking into Lowe's Monday afternoon tell KIMT they appreciate the company making an effort to honor fallen heroes.
"I think it is a pretty good tribute, especially at a parking space, so whoever shows up, they can look right over and see how much Lowes actually cares for the veterans, and those who actually serve in the military."
Another customer added, "I think it's great that local businesses are supporting Memorial Day, and the veterans. It's a little windy out here, so it's probably not as they intended, but it still looks great."
Parking space tributes like the one in Rochester have become a Memorial Day tradition for Lowe's, which set up similar displays at other locations across the nation.
"These heartfelt tributes offer associates and customers alike a chance to pause and remember those who fought and are still fighting to protect our country," Lowe's said in a statement.