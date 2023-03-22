Rochester International Airport sees traveler increase as spring kicks off

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester International Airport is seeing a significant increase in its passengers this spring compared to spring 2022.
RST is reporting a sizeable 25% increase in overall passengers compared to this time last year.
This comes at a time where RST is offering seasonal flights to both Fort Myers and Phoenix in partnership with Sun Country Airlines.
Rochester International Airport marketing communications manager Mary Gastner spoke with KIMT News 3 today, who shared that RST has been seeing great success with these seasonal flights.
"We definitely hope that that continues to rise in the future, and with options like the Sun Country flights, especially for leisure travel to destinations like Phoenix and Fort Myers - those are great options for people," Gastner said.
She highly suggests flying RST because of the convenience of connecting flights as well, if you're not as interested in taking a trip to Fort Myers or Phoenix.
"Take a look at what is offered through the connecting flights, search Rochester to see what opportunities might be available leaving the Rochester airport," Gastner said.
These seasonal flights are a great opportunity for getting to your spring break getaway, and if you're interested in flying to one of these destinations directly from Rochester International Airport, visit FlyRST.com.