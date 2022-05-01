Rochester flower shop celebrates 55th anniversary

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Kevin Patton remembers that moment when his father told him he was starting Flowers By Jerry.
"I was four-years-old and I was driving with my dad and I said dad where are we going. He said I'm going to buy a flower shop."
It was the seed that started his family's journey operating Flowers By Jerry, a business that's been part of Patton's life from childhood to fatherhood.
"From about that point on I guess I worked at a flower shop. The very first store that we had was downtown in between the Plummer building and Webber & Judd. When we lost our lease on that, my dad moved the business to 3rd avenue. This current location use to be Whitings Flowers."
Patton eventually took over the business with his wife over 20 years ago, laying down new roots for Flowers By Jerry at its current home near Silver Lake Park. The location features a greenhouse that would be filled with petals and the patter of his two children's footsteps for decades.
"I have been working in the flower shop for my whole life. I remember days after school when I would come in help customers check out or I'd be designing in the design room," recalls Patton's daughter Lydia. "I started working on weddings when I was still in high school so the fact that now that I'm back in the family business after college and a few years in a different career, it is incredible to see so many people appreciate the family business and all that we offer.
One of those people is Paul Collopy whose been shopping at Flowers By Jerry since it's early days.
"They've always been friendly, always helping out. As a little kid I was buying plants for a terrarium and they showed me everything I needed and still show me everything I need"
Founders Jerry and Marlene Patton never thought their business would last this long.
"We didn't think about it at all we just worked. We worked hard and did our best all the time and just really thankful our family enjoyed the same business that we enjoyed and that they all got into the business too," says Patton.
There have been plenty of challenges throughout the shop's five-plus decades in business but come rain or shine, it's managed to make the most of each drop of generosity that's poured in from the community.
"I'll never forget 9/11 when we were at work that day and from that point on business changed quite a bit because we then headed into that recession and we've just always maintained," Patton tells KIMT News 3. "The pandemic came, we worked the business as a family to keep it running so that our employees had jobs to come back to when we were able to open back up again and we've just kept it going."
The Patton's are hoping to have a big celebration for the shop's its 75th anniversary 20 years from now.