Rochester Day center and warming centers offering a warm place during frigid temperatures

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Sub zero temperatures overnight could be deadly for those that don't have a place to stay. Luckily, there are places in the Med city where people can go to be safe.
The Landing MN founder, Dan Fifield says the day center has served a total of 134 individuals within the first four days of this year.
He says they reached a high of 82 individuals on Tuesday coming in for services and finding shelter from the cold.
“These are not individuals that have a job, lost a job, are short-term homeless a couple weeks a month maybe. These are individuals that have been homeless for a long period of time that have other struggles besides just losing a job, that kind of thing,” he says.
Last year he tells KIMT they had over 21,000 visits to the day center, with an average of about 61 people a day.
“I think there's a lot of reasons we do it - it's what god wants us to do first and foremost to take care of our brothers and sisters out on the street - that's the driving factor for us,” says Fifeld.
With the cold weather The Landing is always in need of water resistant ski or snow gloves, hand warmers, and men’s boots.
Donations can be dropped off directly to The Landing at 702 W Silver Lake Dr. NE.
The Rochester Community Warming Center also tells KIMT they are operating at normal capacity - with 42 beds available.