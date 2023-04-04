Rochester Civic Theatre opens Helen Keller exhibit

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 117 IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT WEDNESDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES IN NORTH CENTRAL IOWA FLOYD MITCHELL IN NORTHEAST IOWA ALLAMAKEE CHICKASAW CLAYTON FAYETTE HOWARD WINNESHIEK IN MINNESOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA DODGE FILLMORE HOUSTON MOWER OLMSTED WINONA IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL WISCONSIN ADAMS JUNEAU IN SOUTHWEST WISCONSIN CRAWFORD GRANT RICHLAND VERNON IN WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN LA CROSSE MONROE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AUSTIN, CALEDONIA, CHARLES CITY, CRESCO, DECORAH, DODGE CENTER, ELKADER, FRIENDSHIP, LA CROSSE, MAUSTON, NEW HAMPTON, OELWEIN, OSAGE, PLATTEVILLE, PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, PRESTON, RICHLAND CENTER, ROCHESTER, SPARTA, TOMAH, VIROQUA, WAUKON, AND WINONA.