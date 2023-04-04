Rochester Civic Theatre opens Helen Keller exhibit

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Civic Theatre opened the Helen Keller museum exhibit on Monday, April 4th.
The display tells the story of Helen Keller's educational journey with historical photographs, authentic artifacts, and interactive games. It is a companion piece to go along with "The Miracle Worker" play the theatre is putting on in April.
The exhibit allows visitors to learn more about the blind-deaf community.
"I think it's important for everyone in the community to feel represented and at the Rochester Civic Theatre, we want to offer a lot of diverse offerings. This year . . . we wanted to make sure to honor those people in our community who are death and blind," said Rochester Civic Theatre Managing Director, Misha Johnson.
The museum site is accessible to anyone and provides brail binders at each station.
"We want to be able to offer it to everyone and so having this exhibit accessible to people who are deaf and blind is incredibly important," said Johnson.
The exhibit is free to the public and is open from 12 pm to 4 pm, Tuesday through Saturday. April 29th will be the last day the exhibit is open.