Weather Alert

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
117 IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT WEDNESDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES

IN NORTH CENTRAL IOWA

FLOYD                 MITCHELL

IN NORTHEAST IOWA

ALLAMAKEE             CHICKASAW             CLAYTON
FAYETTE               HOWARD                WINNESHIEK

IN MINNESOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA

DODGE                 FILLMORE              HOUSTON
MOWER                 OLMSTED               WINONA

IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL WISCONSIN

ADAMS                 JUNEAU

IN SOUTHWEST WISCONSIN

CRAWFORD              GRANT                 RICHLAND
VERNON

IN WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN

LA CROSSE             MONROE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AUSTIN, CALEDONIA, CHARLES CITY,
CRESCO, DECORAH, DODGE CENTER, ELKADER, FRIENDSHIP, LA CROSSE,
MAUSTON, NEW HAMPTON, OELWEIN, OSAGE, PLATTEVILLE,
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, PRESTON, RICHLAND CENTER, ROCHESTER, SPARTA,
TOMAH, VIROQUA, WAUKON, AND WINONA.

Rochester Civic Theatre opens Helen Keller exhibit

  • Updated
  • 0

This month, the theatre is putting on "The Miracle Worker" which is a play about Keller and her teacher Annie Sullivan.

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Civic Theatre opened the Helen Keller museum exhibit on Monday, April 4th.

The display tells the story of Helen Keller's educational journey with historical photographs, authentic artifacts, and interactive games. It is a companion piece to go along with "The Miracle Worker" play the theatre is putting on in April.

The exhibit allows visitors to learn more about the blind-deaf community.

"I think it's important for everyone in the community to feel represented and at the Rochester Civic Theatre, we want to offer a lot of diverse offerings. This year . . . we wanted to make sure to honor those people in our community who are death and blind," said Rochester Civic Theatre Managing Director, Misha Johnson.

The museum site is accessible to anyone and provides brail binders at each station.

"We want to be able to offer it to everyone and so having this exhibit accessible to people who are deaf and blind is incredibly important," said Johnson.

The exhibit is free to the public and is open from 12 pm to 4 pm, Tuesday through Saturday. April 29th will be the last day the exhibit is open.

