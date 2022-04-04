Rochester City Council Wrap: $2 million on downtown sidewalk repairs approved

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Upgrades are on the way for Med City sidewalks, and community members will have a chance to craft a proposed regional complex that could be coming to Rochester.
Here's a wrap of the biggest decisions made by the Rochester City Council Monday.
$2 Million Approved for Sidewalk Repairs
Council members have signed off on a nearly $2 million contract to enhance multiple stretches of sidewalk downtown.
The city says three areas of downtown sidewalk built in the 80s are degrading quickly, generating trip-fall complaints at a much higher rate than other local walkways. Repair work will focus on fixing cracks and pop-outs from grouted brick inlays along six blocks of Broadway Avenue, three blocks of 1st Avenue SW near Old City Hall, and one block of 2nd Street SE next to Fontaine Tower.
The project will also add benches and new landscaping to create a refreshed, inviting look for downtown businesses, while updating pedestrian ramps to meet ADA standards.
Council Member Patrick Keane says he's glad this work is finally getting underway, but hopes it doesn't interfere with other sidewalk-related projects the city is working on.
"This is, again, a long time coming. I'm glad to see it in the work plan for this summer, but I am worried as we, you know, we've just been trying to approve some sidewalk and street cafes, and then to have this work on top of it, it's just sort of worrisome," Keane said.
The Downtown Sidewalk Enhancement Project will first focus on repairs along Broadway Avenue and 1st Avenue SW, with most construction expected to be completed by the end of September.
Community Engagement Planned for Proposed Sales Tax Projects
The City of Rochester is laying out when community members will be able to weigh in on a slate of major projects it hopes to fund with sales tax dollars.
The city is working with lawmakers in St. Paul to extend its 0.5% local sales tax, with a goal of generating $205 million over the next 16 years. The money would go toward street reconstruction, affordable housing initiatives, flood control and water quality systems, as well as a $65 million "Regional Community and Recreation Complex."
The city plans to offer a number of community engagement opportunities related to these projects in the coming months, including digital surveys, in-person meetings, and webinars. The proposed recreation complex will also go through an extensive community co-design process, though Mayor Norton emphasizes the importance of making sure the other three projects aren't overlooked.
"We have got to put as much communication and emphasis on affordable housing, flood control, and the roads, which are in my mind far more important than RCRC, and our other sports facilities that are grossly underfunded in this city," Norton said. "I support the process. I am worried about the overemphasis on RCRC, and what it might do to the other very important aspects of this."
The Minnesota Legislature is expected to greenlight or reject the use of local sales tax funding for these proposed projects by the end of Mayo. After that, they'll have to be approved by Med City voters on an individual basis this November.
New Maintenance Approach to Cut Energy Costs
The council cleared a plan to make city-owned buildings more energy-efficient, and generate money for eco-friendly projects Monday evening.
The city will hire a new employee to oversee operations at a wide range of properties, including City Hall, the Rochester Public Library, and the Chateau Theatre. The new position is focused on advancing energy conservation and sustainability at these buildings, with staff saying the city's current approach to facility operation leads to inefficiencies that cause additional costs.
Staff estimate this new approach will save the city enough money to cover the expense of its new employee, while providing $100,000 to reinvest in energy conservation and sustainability projects each year.