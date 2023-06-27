Rochester City Council updates Silver Lake and Soldier Field Memorial Park historical statuses

ROCHESTER, Minn. - City Council members voted to designate Silver Lake Park as a historical landmark, while keeping Soldier Field Memorial Park as a potential historical landmark.
Silver Park becoming a historical landmark means whoever tries to make changes to the park must ensure the changes do not affect the park's historical integrity.
Back in the 1930s, Silver Park played a significant role in revitalizing the city through the Federal Relief Program. The park is also a visibly prominent part of Rochester.
"Its really about having the visual nature of the neighborhood. If you think about taking that drive on West Silverlake drive as you are coming around that corner and heading to the South, you can see across the lake, you can see the bridges, you can see the picnic shelter. It really presents itself as it did in the 1930s," said Heritage Preservation Commission member, Molly Patterson-Lundgren.
City Council is leaving Soldier Field Memorial Park on a list of potential properties to possibly become a historical landmark after a unanimous vote. The park contains several historical aspects with the new veterans memorial and multiple standing war statues.