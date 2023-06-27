Rochester City Council updates Silver Lake and Soldier Field Memorial Park historical statuses

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT THROUGH 12 AM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency continues an Air
Quality Advisory FOR fine particle pollution. The Air Quality Index
(AQI) is expected to reach the Red or Unhealthy for All category.

* WHERE...Southeast Minnesota...locations that will continue to
experience conditions in the Red AQI category include Rochester,
Austin, and Winona.

* WHEN...Through 12 AM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults,
may experience health effects.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Smoke from wildfires in Ontario and Quebec has
recirculated westward from Wisconsin and Michigan into eastern
Minnesota. The air quality may temporarily improve This afternoon
before another round of smoke arrives Tuesday tonight. Air quality
should improve statewide by midnight Thursday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

The general public should limit prolonged or heavy exertion.
Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such
as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.
Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.

Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors.

&&

For information on current air quality conditions in your area and to;
sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert notifications by;
email, text message, phone, or the EPA AirNow mobile app, visit;
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-climate/current-air-;
quality-conditions. You can find additional information about health;
and air quality at https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-;
climate/air-quality-and-health.

Rochester City Council updates Silver Lake and Soldier Field Memorial Park historical statuses

  • Updated
  • 0

The Rochester City Council voted last night on the historical status of two local parks. KIMT News 3's Brandon Cote breaks down the decisions on Soldier's Field and Silver Lake Park

ROCHESTER, Minn. - City Council members voted to designate Silver Lake Park as a historical landmark, while keeping Soldier Field Memorial Park as a potential historical landmark.

Silver Park becoming a historical landmark means whoever tries to make changes to the park must ensure the changes do not affect the park's historical integrity.

Back in the 1930s, Silver Park played a significant role in revitalizing the city through the Federal Relief Program. The park is also a visibly prominent part of Rochester.

"Its really about having the visual nature of the neighborhood. If you think about taking that drive on West Silverlake drive as you are coming around that corner and heading to the South, you can see across the lake, you can see the bridges, you can see the picnic shelter. It really presents itself as it did in the 1930s," said Heritage Preservation Commission member, Molly Patterson-Lundgren. 

City Council is leaving Soldier Field Memorial Park on a list of potential properties to possibly become a historical landmark after a unanimous vote. The park contains several historical aspects with the new veterans memorial and multiple standing war statues.

Recommended for you