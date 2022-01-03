You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Multifaceted Hazardous Winter Weather Tonight...

.Several different hazardous weather elements will affect Iowa
tonight along and behind the passage of a sharp cold front. This
will include widespread strong and gusty winds, snow showers
north, blowing snow from new and previous snows, and bitter cold
wind chills.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
6 AM CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Snow showers expected north with total snow accumulations
of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph area wide
producing blowing snow due to new and already existing snow
cover. Bitter cold wind chills in the teens and 20s below zero
central and north.

* WHERE...Snow showers north, with blowing snow, strong gusty
winds and bitter cold wind chills area wide by early Wednesday
morning.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions, especially in rural
areas north. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce
visibility. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could
cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. Wind
gusts from 35 to 45 mph may blow around unsecured objects.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Rochester City Council: Proposed affordable housing complex clears hurdle, expanded authorization for dancing at bars

  • Updated
  • 0

City Council coverage 1/3/2022
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Changes made at City Hall could have more Rochester residents dancing, while bringing a contentious proposed housing development one step closer to approval.
 
Proposed Apartment Complex Takes Step Forward
Council members have approved a set of zoning and land-use changes allowing a developer to move forward with their plan to build a multi-family apartment building in Northwest Rochester.
 
A 2.3-acre property at the intersection of 36th Avenue and Country Club Road NW will now be considered a medium-density residential site. Titan Development and Investments is working to construct a three-story, 72 unit affordable housing complex at the property, to be known as Manor Hills.
 
However, some residents of the Country Club Manor neighborhood are objecting to the apartment complex being built, saying it wouldn't fit the area and possibly impact their properties.
 
"If this development proceeds, our house value will definitely be impacted," said Terry Fields of Country Club Manor. "Given a choice between our house and a similar home that is not directly adjacent to a three-story building, everyone would pick the other house. Wouldn't you?"
 
Country Club Manor Resident Steve Fields added, "the building size does not fit the surrounding neighborhood. I want to repeat, we are not opposed to affordable housing, but this development makes no sense due to its size and density on a tiny lot."
 
Following Monday night's land use and zoning changes, the owner of the property in question will seek approval of their site development plan.
 
 
City Leaders Expand Authorization for Dancing at Bars
Local leaders have voted to adjust Rochester's liquor license endorsements to automatically allow patron dancing until 10 P.M.
 
Until now, local liquor license holders have needed an additional entertainment endorsement to allow dancing at their businesses. However, city staff says many are wanting to allow dancing during morning, afternoon, and early evening hours.
 
The change means businesses with liquor licenses will no longer need a general entertainment endorsement to allow dancing, which city staff says was cost-prohibitive.
 
 
Plan for SE Rochester Reconstruction Project Approved
The City of Rochester will update a six-block stretch of Southeast Rochester while crews work to connect a new RPU substation through the area.
 
Installation of the substation is expected to disturb utilities and pavement along 9th Street SE from 4th Avenue to Slatterly Park this spring. During that time, the city will replace existing roadways, curbs, gutters, concrete drive approaches, and water services identified as not meeting MDH standards.
 
"One of the reasons we want to do it these ways is you'd hate to tear this up in 2022 for RPU, and come back three years later and tear it up to redo the streets," said Rochester City Council Member Patrick Keane.
 
45 adjacent property owners are expected to contribute over $173,000 worth of assessments to the $3.2 million project. A hearing related to the assessments is set to take place on February 7th.

Tags

Recommended for you