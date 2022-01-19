Rochester City Council: Chateau Theatre update, new tunnels at Mayo and a park update

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Med City leaders are ushering in the next act of Rochester's historic Chateau Theatre.
Here's a wrap of the biggest decisions made at city hall during Wednesday evening's Rochester City Council meeting.
Threshold Arts Selected as New Chateau Theatre Operator
The next chapter in the Chateau Theatre's rich history is coming more clearly into focus after council members chose local non-profit Threshold Arts to manage the iconic space over the next three years - pending a final agreement with the organization.
The Chateau has been sitting empty since the fall of 2020, when the theatre's previous operator suspended activity amid the pandemic. In addition to serving as an event venue, Threshold plans to make the theatre a community common space activated on a daily basis with educational experiences, art exhibitions, local retail, and other amenities including public meeting areas.
During Wednesday night's discussion, some council members expressed reservations about moving forward with Threshold, citing their desire to explore the possibility of renovating the Chateau, and see the organization continue its work with the Castle Community. However, a majority of the council ultimately felt Threshold will be the right fit to breathe new life into the landmark in the near term.
"Threshold will help us understand more what that space can be used for," said Rochester City Council President Brooke Carlson. "There's a lot of opportunity, and they're bringing some really creative perspective into that space for both civic use, which we know we prioritize, but also some level of private use. I've had the opportunity to witness, as part of the nonprofit consortium, some of Threshold's innovation, and creativity, and support of a collaborative environment for artists in our community."
City staff will now negotiate an operating agreement with Threshold Arts, to be approved by the council in the near future. Comments made ahead of Wednesday's vote indicate the agreement could include an early termination clause for the city should a significant opportunity to renovate the Chateau arise.
Accelerated Investment Plan for Med City Parks
The Rochester City Council has signed off on a plan to accelerate major investments into Med City parks.
The plan involves spending up to $15 million to complete "top priority projects" within the parks system using abatement bonds, to be repaid by way of funds from a voter-approved park levy passed in 2020.
While the accelerated investment plan doesn't include every project each council member would like prioritized, Ward 6 Representative Molly Dennis says those who crafted the proposal know their system best.
"We don't know, as council members, inside and outside the parks like the Park Department does, and like the Park Board does. I want to trust what the Park Board and the Park Department have prioritized there."
The accelerated investment plan will seek to balance preservation and improvement of existing park system assets. Work on some of the high-priority projects below could begin as soon as this year:
Soldiers Field Park - Aquatics (Pool +), Tennis, Trail, Lighting, Playground, Shelter ($7,000,000)
Silver Lake - Aquatics (Splash), Trail, Skate Park, Playground, Shelter ($4,000,000)
MLK Park - Shelter, Restroom, Lighting ($500,000)
Eastwood Golf Course - Club House, Parking lot paving ($1,200,000)
Northern Hills Golf Course - Drainage ($75,000)
Rochester Recreation Center - Locker Rooms ($750,000)
Court Improvements - Five Court Locations (tennis, basketball, Pickleball) ($375,000)
Kutzky Park - Tennis Club House Renovation ($100,000)
Silver Lake Park - Station Improvements ($700,000)
McQuillan Fields - Soccer Field Improvements ($300,000)
Mayo Clinic to Build New Downtown Tunnels
City leaders have approved a Mayo Clinic proposal to build three new tunnels in Downtown Rochester.
The healthcare giant will work to place service, utility, and pedestrian tunnels along 1st Avenue Northwest, connecting to Mayo's existing subway system. The pedestrian tunnel will run from the Eisenberg Building to the Mayo Clinic Employee Parking Ramp.
Mayo Clinic will install and maintain the new tunnels at its own expense.