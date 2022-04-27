Rochester church promoting diversity in an interactive way

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Bethel Lutheran Church in Rochester is hosting an event called the "human library" Wednesday night from 7-8:30 p.m.
Bethel Lutheran Church started its anti-racism team after the murder of George Floyd in 2020. The "human library" is part of its mission to share lived experiences and foster more diversity in the community.
20 participants will be sharing their personal stories as part of this interactive event.
The goal is to educate people using human, lived experiences. After the "human books" share their stories, people can ask questions and have open conversations.
"We're just continuing to breakdown barriers that exist," said Bethel's Director of Children's Ministry Susan Larson. "And just getting to know someone else in our community that we otherwise might not run across in our daily lives. And we hope that the human books that come to participate learn a little about Bethel - and know that we are working to try and open up areas of diversity in our community."
The event will be in the church's Youth Hall on the lower level, pre-registration is required.