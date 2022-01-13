Rochester church helping RPS families navigate distance learning

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Following Rochester Public Schools' move to distance learning, one Rochester church is showing their support for the staff and families as they adapt to the change.
Calvary Episcopal Church rector tells KIMT the church has a large presence of RPS staff, school board, and parents who are members.
Rector Beth Royalty says when she found out RPS is making the move back to distance learning temporarily, she felt called to share a message of support.
“It's really important to us at Calvary that we lead with compassion, lead with love, and lead with grace during this time - it's such a time where it would be super easy to be negative…” says Royalty.
In March 2020 the church offered up its Sunday school facilities and wi-fi to students in distance learning - and Royalty says they will do the same again this time.
She hopes those in this situation will remain positive.
“You know, try to find some joy, some humor in this - hey you get to wear your pajamas again all day - and also the knowledge that this won't last forever. We know how to do this now, it doesn't make it easier for kids and parents who work full time,” says Royalty.
Royalty tells me the church also decided to move services virtual for the next two Sundays, with an 11 a.m. livestream to keep everyone safe, and then will re-evaluate for the weeks to come.
People can still come into church for meditation and prayers - while they don't require vaccinations, masks are required.