...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM CDT
THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...North central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 5 PM CDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Rochester church damaged by fire early Monday morning

Rochester Fire Department

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Peace United Church in Rochester was damaged early Monday morning due to a fire.

The Rochester Fire Department was called at around 2 a.m. to 1503 2nd Ave. NE and discovered a smell of smoke and fire alarms going off. 

"Engine 2 crews were able to find the fire in the downstairs level between the school and the sanctuary area. A portable water extinguisher was used to knock the main fire down," fire officials said. " Although the fire was kept to relatively small area there was a significant amount of smoke on both the main and lower levels.

"There is fire damage in the area of origin and significant smoke damage in the areas immediately adjacent to the fire area. Nearly all parts of the large Church/School had some smoke exposure and much of it will require remediation."

A damage estimate was not available.

