Rochester boy, 16, arrested for gun threat at gas station

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 16-year-old was arrested and taken to a youth detention center after allegedly brandishing a gun at a gas station employee.
A search warrant resulted in finding a stolen handgun in the boy’s apartment and led to charges of second-degree assault, carrying a pistol without a permit and threats of violence.
Police were called after a 40-year-old female worker reported a subject was caught trying to steal some batteries. After walking the person, likely a teenage juvenile, to the door, the suspect pulled out a gun from their waistband and pointed it at her.
The incident happened Tuesday in the 900 block of 37th St. NW at around 10:20 p.m.