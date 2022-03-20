Rochester barber travels to colleges to cut hair for students struggling to find a barber

ROCHESTER, Minn.- For more than three decades, Gilbert Jordan has been cutting hair.
"My brother was actually one of the ones that I've seen doing it growing up and I don't know I think it helped me and my life," says Jordan.
The Rochester resident owns Cashmere Lux Hair Salon with his wife and Uncle Gill's Cutz in Winona. When he's not cutting hair at the salon and barber shop, he travels to college campuses to cut hair for people of color.
"I kind of set up where they don't have actual barbers in the towns or people are not really doing barbering they're doing cosmetology. "
Inspired by his family, Jordan has been helping students for almost a year and a half.
"Alot of these kids grow up in these neighborhoods where they had barbers and I just go and try to help them where they need help at," the barber tells KIMT News 3. "Alot of them are far away from home so I just go and be that person that for them to talk to and also give them a good haircut."
Jordan cuts hair for all types of people. He believes it's important for people of color to have access to a black barber because they know how to properly cut and care for their hair type.
"It's a feeling that you get or a gift that you get that you can't just get from a Christmas present. You know they really feel special and seeing them smile and glow going out of there is something special to me."
Jordan will be stopping at Luther College in Decorah on Monday to give haircuts to students who are struggling to find a barber. Any student interested in him cutting their hair can download the ClipDart app, a service for on-demand barbers who specialize in haircuts for people of color.