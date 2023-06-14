Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce helps local businesses decode new recreational marijuana law

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce spoke to local businesses today about how the legalization of marijuana will impact them.
An information session hosted by the Rochester Chamber gave businesses a chance to ask questions and learn about new policies and taxation for marijuana.
Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce President Ryan Parsons says, “Well it's different for every industry. So when we think of industries that have heavy safety precautions like healthcare or construction, it's gonna impact them much different than it will impact some other industries.”
Parsons tells us that this could potentially lead to an economic boom in Rochester depending on how local businesses utilize the opportunity.
Recreational use of marijuana will become legal on August 1st.