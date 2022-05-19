Rochester and DMC launch the start of $3M Main Street Grant program

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Thursday the City of Rochester and Destination Medical Center's Economic Development Agency launched the start of the $3 million Main Street Grant program.
This second round of funding will expand their Main Street Economic Revitalization initiative to provide grants to businesses on the outside of Rochester's central business district to support economic recovery from the impacts of the pandemic.
The program aims to provide no-cost grants for improvement projects that will add value to a property.
DMC Economic Development Agency’s Director of Business Development, Chris Schad, says “It may be they're first business it might be a business that exists elsewhere and they are moving to inside the DMC district, either case it allows that entrepreneur, that starter, to take their business and get it started with some financial support from the state, by way of DMC.”
The grant awards can cover up to 30 percent of the project costs, and is open to any person or organization.
“Businesses downtown that want to refresh their property, and we've been hearing from business owners operating out of the downtown district and want to move downtown, this is making this possible,” Schad explains.
Applications for the first round of funding are open now through October.