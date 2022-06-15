 Skip to main content
Residence shot early Wednesday after gunfire at Rochester gas station

  Updated
  • 0

ROCHESTER, Minn. - An early-morning shooting Wednesday at a Holiday Gas Station ended with shots entering a residence.

Police said it happened at 12:43 a.m. at 7th St. and N. Broadway when a 42-year-old Rochester man was walking through the area of the gas pumps. A passenger in the vehicle at one of the pumps began shooting and the victim fled on foot.

The suspect continued to fire rounds - between 3 and 8 were reported - and two fo those entered at least one residence in the 700 block of N. Broadway Ave.

No suspects are in custody.

 

