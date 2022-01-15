REQUIRED, AGAIN: Mask requirement in Rochester will begin Sunday

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Masks will be required in all indoor and public spaces in the city of Rochester beginning at 6 a.m. on Jan. 16.
The city made the announcement Saturday and it will be in effect until Feb. 7.
“This requirement is going into effect due to the rapid spread of the Omicron Variant of SARS-CoV2 in Olmsted County. Local case counts are higher than they have ever been during the course of the pandemic and is causing significant stresses for the local healthcare system, both from volume of patients as well as the level of sickness experienced by health care providers themselves,” the city said in a press release.