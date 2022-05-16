Reported shooting leads to weapons charges against Rochester man

ROCHESTER, Minn. -
Police were called to the 1500 block of Bahama Ct. NW after a report that a female had fired a shot and a man fled the scene.
The woman advised she accidentally fired a round into the ground and not at her boyfriend.
Officers were through the home and found evidence of drug use and numerous firearms and casings were located.
Neither the man nor the woman was allowed to have firearms based on their criminal history.
That search led to the arrest of Ryan Moulton, 38, of Rochester, and he’s facing multiple weapons charges along with drug and domestic assault charges.
Three guns without serial numbers were found in the residence along with more than a gram of methamphetamine.