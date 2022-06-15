 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Report of fight at Rochester gas station results in gun, threats arrest

  • 0
Rochester police logo 33.jpg

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A report of a fight at a gas station Tuesday night resulted in a 21-year-old man being arrested on gun and threat charges. 

Police responded to 1031 15th Ave. SE. after a report of two Black males fighting, which included one with a gun.

A vehicle that matched one reportedly at the scene was located and Gilbert Jordan, 21, of Rochester was taken into custody.

Police said Jordan made a comment during the fight about there was going to be “dead bodies around here.”

He’s facing charges of second-degree assault, disorderly conduct, felony threats of violence and carrying a pistol without a permit.

 

Recommended for you