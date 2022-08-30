Pups put behind bars for a good cause; Can Do Canines Prison Puppy Program begins

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Some puppies are now behind bars in Rochester as inmates at Federal Medical Center receive their new roommates!
It's all part of the Can Do Canine Prison Puppy Program that changes the life of the puppies while allowing inmates to care for, train and give back to their community.
There are seven puppies entering the program this year at the Federal Medical Center.
How the program works is staff members make regular visits to the center to instruct the inmate handlers weekly as they work with the dogs.
Each inmate is specially selected and the program reports those working with the dogs often express feelings of increased empathy, confidence and patience.
Prison program manager Kaity Pollard explained, "It gives us a way to have these dogs go through some really good, solid, intense training. We have people who are basically working with them 24/7. They are coming to class every week because we do a class weekly with them so they're able to do this really intense training we can't really ask our volunteers to do."
The seven dogs were picked up on Tuesday by prison staff to meet their new roommate for the next six months.
Can Do Canines say it's the first time in two and a half years that the dogs are returning after the pandemic put the program on pause.
Pollard says the pups have certainly been missed during that time by inmates and staff.
She added, "It is such an important program at the prison to give them something to really give back to their community and bring some light and joy to the prison. And, seven dogs twice a year that adds up really quick with how much they can really put into these dogs for us."
The pups are service dogs so they're not guide, therapy or emotional support animals.
The organization says it costs $45,000 to train each and every dog which means donations are heavily relied on to make the program happen.
Can Do Canines is also looking for volunteers to be Prison Break Fosters or Weekend Prison Sitters.
The organization says it's important to make sure the pups learn good house manners and get exposed to social and public situations as they grow up.
If you're interested in applying to volunteer click here or if you'd like to donate click here.