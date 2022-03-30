Public asked to 'be vigilant' as Rochester police search for robbery suspect

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The public is being asked to "be vigilant" after police searched an area in Rochester on Wednesday morning for a possible robbery suspect.
Police have cleared the perimeter around an area of Marion Road but are still looking for a robbery suspect. Continue to be vigilant and call 911 if you observe suspicious activity. If you see something, say something.— City of Rochester, MN Police Department (@RochesterMNPD) March 30, 2022
Police said they were searching in the area of 30th St. SE. to 50th Ave. SE.
"At 9:51 this morning, police received a report of a stolen vehicle from the 3000 block of Marion Road SE. The caller stated that a white male wearing a black hoodie tried to break into a neighbor’s home and then stole the caller’s truck. The stolen vehicle was located in the 3400 block of Marion Road SE," police said.
At 11:15 a.m., police said the search in the area had concluded.
The suspect is described as a white male in a black hoodie.
