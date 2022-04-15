Proposed housing development near Downtown Rochester faces zoning hurdle

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A proposed housing complex near Downtown Rochester is running into a hurdle receiving approval from the city.
The property at 432 16th Avenue NW, former home of Perkins Restaurant, has been empty since the eatery closed its doors. A developer has come forward with a proposal to build a 115-unit apartment building at the site, but zoning issues may keep the plan from moving forward for now.
The Rochester Planning and Zoning Commission has voted unanimously to recommended city council members deny the developer's request to rezone the property from commercial use to transit-oriented development (TOD). The change would allow construction of the proposed four-to-five story complex on the one-acre property, easing parking, density, and height restrictions.
City staff feel the project doesn't fit the intention of TOD designation, which is meant to facilitate development on properties that will be served by high-frequency, high-amenity transit.
"While this location, perhaps, could be appropriate for TOD zoning down the road, it doesn't make a whole lot of sense to change just one property to transit oriented development district, sort of on an island," said Ryan Yetzer, the City of Rochester's deputy director of community development. "Right now, the city's plans and capital improvement budgets focus those areas on Second Street for sure, and North and South Broadway and Fourth Street. Civic Center Drive just isn't one of those that's identified yet. It's identified maybe further down in the future beyond the horizon of the comprehensive plan, but that site's just not prepared to have the kind of transit that is required for TOD zoning to make sense."
While Rochester is in serious need of additional housing options, Yetzer says there are other avenues the project could pursue to receive a zoning permit, which and city staff would welcome the opportunity to work with the developer.
"Our team will be the first to say the city needs more housing." Yetzer continued, "we are in no way shape or form saying that this property can't be an appropriate site for housing. We fully believe that it could, and we don't know exactly what's being proposed, because we find out that level of detail later on down the line, but housing on this site is something that could be achieved, just not through this zoning district."
"They just selected this zoning district because they felt like it made the most sense, and our team happened to disagree."
Ahead of the Planning and Zoning Commission's vote Thursday, multiple neighbors shared concerns about traffic the project could add to the area. The developer behind the proposal, Nate Stencil, says he wouldn't build anything that didn't fit the location, and provide future tenants with parking.
Planning and Zoning Commission members are encouraging Stencil to continue pursuing the project though other zoning mechanism. The Rochester City Council has final say on Stencil's request to rezone the property, and will take it under consideration at its first meeting next month.