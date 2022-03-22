Police: Vehicle shot up in NE part of Rochester with man inside

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 23-year-old man had his vehicle shot up Monday night while he was inside it.
Police said it happened at 8:45 p.m. in the 500 block of Northern Hills Dr. NE. when a vehicle with a Rochester man inside was repeatedly shot at.
The victim said he was sitting in his car parked in the street when shots were fired. The vehicle had numerous gunshot holes in the car, including in the driver door’s, which had its window shattered. Nine shell casings were found in the street.
No arrests have been made.