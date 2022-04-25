Police: Shoplifting incident in Apache Mall turns into robbery case after suspect pulls a gun

ROCHESTER, Minn. - What began as a shoplifting incident turned into a robbery case after a suspect allegedly brandished a gun at Apache Mall.
Officers were called to Nuka Lakta, a store in Apache Mall, late Sunday morning. Two suspects were in the store and stole a sweatshirt and fled, police said.
A store employee tried to confront them, and at that point, one of them lifted up his shirt and showed a handgun before saying he was going to “pop” him.
The victim said the gun was pointed at his head. The suspects, described as two Black males in their 20s, fled the scene.