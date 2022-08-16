Police: Rochester woman out more than $300K in fraud case

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 65-year-old woman wired more than $300,000 of life savings in an online fraud case.
Police said on July 10 that the woman called a phone number that she thought was Microsoft. A US Marshal's office spoof called her and said the savings account was breached and her money was at risk.
The woman then fired four different wire transfers totaling $303,000 of live savings.
Another fraud case was reported when a victim who works for Once Upon a Child said she received a call from someone who claimed to be a police detective.
The caller claimed the person’s boss was in debt, and she sent two $500 gift cards prior to realizing it was a fraud.