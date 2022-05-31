Police: Rochester man turns himself in after weekend stabbing

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 20-year-old Rochester man is facing charges from a weekend stabbing that left a man hospitalized.

Police said Monday that Mazem Gisi is facing second-and third-degree assault charges stemming from the incident on May 27 in the 1200 block of 4th Ave. SW.

Authorities said the victim opened the door after he recognized the voice of the person knocking as his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend.

The victim thought he was punched in the abdomen but soon realized he was stabbed. His injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

Gisi turned himself in to authorities Sunday.