Police: Rochester man threatens to kill woman before pointing replica gun at officers

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 61-year-old man who allegedly threatened to kill a woman was arrested Sunday after he pointed a replica gun at officers as they entered an apartment.
Police said it happened at 3:24 p.m. in the 1400 block of 10th Ave. NE. when a man was heard telling a woman, “I’m going to kill you.”
After the man, Robert Barnes, refused to open the door, law enforcement entered after getting a key from the landlord.
When they entered, Barnes was pointing what appeared to be a handgun and was in the shooting position. It was later determined to be a replica gun. The woman was found locked in a bedroom and taken to St. Marys.
Barnes is facing charges of second-degree assault and domestic assault.