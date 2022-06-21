Police: Rochester man runs from authorities, leaves infant child in hot car

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 29-year-old man is facing a child endangerment charge after fleeing from authorities while leaving an infant child in a hot car.
Police conducted a traffic stop Monday night at 11th Ave. SE, and the driver, later identified as Sean Blass, of Rochester, eventually fled on foot.
Several officers responded to search for Blass and it was discovered a child, less than a year old, was left in the car. Mayo Clinic Ambulance responded and cleared the child, who was then given to his mother.
Blass is also facing charges of fleeing on foot, obstructing the legal process and fourth-degree burglary.