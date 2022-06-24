Police: Rochester man follows woman home from park, enters her home

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 31-year-old man is in custody after a scary incident Thursday night where a 19-year-old woman was followed to her home by an unknown man.
Police said it happened just before 7 p.m. in the 4400 block of 56th St. NW. when the woman was at a park and noticed a man staring at her.
Eventually, the woman began to walk home and the man followed her.
The man, 31-year-old Martin Danielson, followed the victim to her house and entered the residence where she encountered the woman’s father before leaving on foot.
He was arrested and identified by the woman and her father in at 50th Ave. and 55th St.
Danielson is facing charges of first-degree burglary, stalking and harassment.