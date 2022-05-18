Police: Rochester man arrested for racially-biased crimes

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 35-year-old Rochester man was arrested for an alleged racially-biased incident.
Police said a 47-year-old Hispanic male reported to his business in the 800 block of 4th St. SE. A person across the street began yelling racial slurs toward him, accused him of raping children and told him to go back to his country.
The victim approached the suspect, identified as Brady Robinson, who had a hammer in one hand and a metal pipe in the other.
The suspect allegedly hit a water bottle out of the victim’s hand with the hammer.
He was arrested Tuesday morning and was arrested for second-degree assault fourth-degree assault - bias motivated and fifth-degree assault.