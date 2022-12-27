 Skip to main content
Police: Rochester man arrested for attempted murder after shooting woman in the head

Phillip Turner

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 37-year-old woman was shot in the head and a 34-year-old Rochester man is facing an attempted murder charge.

Police said it happened Sunday when they tried to contact a woman who was supposed to meet the father of her two kids.

Authorities went to a home in the 500 block of 19th St. NW. and a five-year-old answered the door and said his mother was hurt.

The woman was found unconscious with a gunshot wound to her head.

Deputies began looking for the woman’s boyfriend who had visited the night before and saw a man leave through the back door in the 3300 block of Whalers Lane NW.

The man, Phillip Turner, had a magazine on him that matched the caliber of the gun that was used to shoot the woman. A K9 detection dog found a gun in a snowbank.

 

