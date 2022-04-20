Police: Rochester man, 20, arrested for false imprisonment after woman forced into vehicle

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 20-year-old man is facing a false imprisonment charge in connection to a situation where police flooded a Rochester Kwik Trip.
Police said it began Sunday night at 11:50 p.m. when police were called to the gas station on Valley High Drive.
The victim, a female, and two males (a current boyfriend and an ex-boyfriend) were at a gathering when a confrontation ensued. The victim had to pepper spray her current boyfriend, and the two men told the woman to get into the car.
They drove to Kwik Trip to get milk and water for the man who was pepper-sprayed, and the victim called her friends who then called the police.
Augustus Hughes, of Rochester, was arrested for false imprisonment, obstructing arrest and other domestic charges.
Police are investigating the second male involved in the situation, who possibly had a gun during the incident. He was not located at the scene