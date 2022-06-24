Police release name of 16-year-old motorcyclist killed in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Authorities have released more information regarding a crash that resulted in the death of a 16-year-old boy on Thursday afternoon.
Police said it happened at 12:51 p.m. at East Circle Dr. NW and Northern Valley Pl. NE. when the boy was eastbound on a motorcycle.
The boy killed has been identified as Jack Andrew O’Neil.
A 47-year-old man was stopped at a stop sign and was waiting to turn left when he pulled out and was struck by the motorcycle.
RPD is investigating a fatal crash between a motorcycle and car that occurred at 12:54 pm at East Circle Drive NE and Northern Valley Place NE. The driver of the motorcycle, a juvenile male, died at the scene. The Forensic Mapping Unit is working to determine what happened.— City of Rochester, MN Police Department (@RochesterMNPD) June 23, 2022