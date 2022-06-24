 Skip to main content
Police release name of 16-year-old motorcyclist killed in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Authorities have released more information regarding a crash that resulted in the death of a 16-year-old boy on Thursday afternoon.

Police said it happened at 12:51 p.m. at East Circle Dr. NW and Northern Valley Pl. NE. when the boy was eastbound on a motorcycle.

The boy killed has been identified as Jack Andrew O’Neil.

A 47-year-old man was stopped at a stop sign and was waiting to turn left when he pulled out and was struck by the motorcycle.

