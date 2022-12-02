Police release more information on 2 dead bodies found in Rochester home

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 54-year-old woman and a 58-year-old man have been identified as the two people found deceased Thursday at a Rochester residence.
Police said a renter had let both people in the home at 1123 3rd Ave. SE. Wednesday night because they had nowhere to go due to the cold weather.
At 11:44 a.m., a social worker arrived at the house and the renter opened the door. The worker saw two people lying on the floor and both were deceased.
There were no signs of carbon monoxide or trauma and the investigation is ongoing.