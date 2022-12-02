 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 AM
CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts of 50 to 55 mph
expected.

* WHERE...All of central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 3 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects
including holiday decorations. Tree limbs could be blown down
and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Police release more information on 2 dead bodies found in Rochester home

  • Updated
  • 0
Roch dead bodies Dec 1 2022

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 54-year-old woman and a 58-year-old man have been identified as the two people found deceased Thursday at a Rochester residence.

Police said a renter had let both people in the home at 1123 3rd Ave. SE. Wednesday night because they had nowhere to go due to the cold weather.

At 11:44 a.m., a social worker arrived at the house and the renter opened the door. The worker saw two people lying on the floor and both were deceased.

There were no signs of carbon monoxide or trauma and the investigation is ongoing.

 

