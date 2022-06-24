Police release more info on crash that killed 16-year-old motorcyclist in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Authorities have released more information regarding a crash that resulted in the death of a 16-year-old boy on Thursday afternoon.
Police said it happened at 12:51 p.m. at East Circle Dr. NW and Northern Valley Pl. NE. when the boy was eastbound on a motorcycle.
A 47-year-old man was stopped at a stop sign and was waiting to turn left when he pulled out and was struck by the motorcycle.
The name of the people involved has not been released.
RPD is investigating a fatal crash between a motorcycle and car that occurred at 12:54 pm at East Circle Drive NE and Northern Valley Place NE. The driver of the motorcycle, a juvenile male, died at the scene. The Forensic Mapping Unit is working to determine what happened.— City of Rochester, MN Police Department (@RochesterMNPD) June 23, 2022