Police release more info on crash that killed 16-year-old motorcyclist in Rochester

  Updated
Fatal crash 1

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Authorities have released more information regarding a crash that resulted in the death of a 16-year-old boy on Thursday afternoon.

Police said it happened at 12:51 p.m. at East Circle Dr. NW and Northern Valley Pl. NE. when the boy was eastbound on a motorcycle.

A 47-year-old man was stopped at a stop sign and was waiting to turn left when he pulled out and was struck by the motorcycle.

The name of the people involved has not been released.

