Police officer locates two who said they were shot at in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A police officer heard shots fired Sunday afternoon before she located two men who said they were shot at.
It happened at 4:59 p.m. in the 2800 block of W. River Rd. NW. when the officer heard 2-3 shots and saw two men, 30 and 18, running in opposite directions.
Police believed the shooting happened in the 2800 block of Riverwood Ln. NW. but no shell casings were found and damage was located to an outdoor umbrella and a wooden railing.
No arrests have been made but police do not believe it was a random shooting.
Two people, a 24-year-old female and a 44-year-old male, were inside the house at the time of the shooting.